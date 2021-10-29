Watch: Sylvester Stallone Shares Rocky IV Director’s Cut BTS Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV still ranks as one of the highest-grossing sports movies ever made a full 36 years after first being released, and it’s set to see the coffers swell even more when the hotly-anticipated Director’s Cut comes to theaters on November 11.

Ticket pre-sales are already setting pandemic-era records, so the re-edited and extended version of the Italian Stallion’s iconic battle against Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago will be playing to packed houses in just a couple of weeks. Stallone has been working on Rocky v. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut since early last year, and he’s even revealed a behind the scenes video documenting the process.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 75 year-old action icon shared the BTS short film that finds him in a somber and reflective mood as he dives deep into both his own life and the character of Rocky, which you can see below.

Unfortunately, Stallone won’t be returning for Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III, but his brand new version of Rocky IV should go some way to softening the blow. It might not be the best installment in the franchise from a qualitative or artistic merit perspective, but it’s arguably the most popular and entertaining, so November 11 can’t come quick enough for a lot of the movie’s supporters.