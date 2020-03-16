Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues Adorable Coronavirus PSA

Terminator star and ex-governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has taken to Twitter to share a light-hearted reminder to stay inside amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the video posted late Sunday night, Schwarzenegger can be seen sitting at his kitchen table feeding carrots to his small horse, Whiskey, and his adorable donkey he lovingly calls Lulu as he tells his fans that it’s best to stay inside during the coronavirus outbreak. The 72-year old seems happily content following California’s recent enforcement of senior isolation, a move intended to help reduce infection rates in older people, a demographic most vulnerable to the virus.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic last week as it continues to spread rapidly around the globe. With over 175,000 cases and nearly 7,000 deaths confirmed worldwide, it’s prompted many countries to enact curfews, quarantines, and shutdowns. The United States now has around 3,500 confirmed cases of the virus, while some other countries like Italy have been hit even harder and more rapidly. President Trump has placed sweeping restrictions on travel to European countries and has declared a national emergency to combat the spread of the virus.

The entertainment industry is also getting slammed by the outbreak, resulting in the delay of films like Fast & Furious 9 and Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan as theaters and studios do their part to slow the slow down the spread of the virus. Even Marvel’s Black Widow may see a delay due to the CDC’s new recommendations, which would certainly be one the biggest blows to the industry, which is already expected to see losses exceeding $20 billion.

Be sure to stay tuned for more information as the coronavirus continues wreaking havoc on citizens and industries around the world. In the meantime, follow the advice of Arnold Schwarzenegger and try to stay inside with your pets and binge watch the Terminator movies.