Watch: The Addams Family 2 Clip Teases A Freaky Family Vacation

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they’re less than a week away from returning to theaters. Following on from the 2019 animated reboot, the Addams family are back for another go-around this October. With the sequel incoming, the first clip from The Addams Family 2 has now landed, teasing Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron’s return as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Check it out above.

The clip begins with a despondent Gomez distraught that his beloved daughter Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) doesn’t want to spend time with him anymore now that she’s a teenager. While Morticia attempts to calm him down by suggesting they allow Wednesday to talk to them in her own time, Gomez gets it into his head that what the family needs is to go on a road-trip around the country. So get ready for a freaky family vacation.

Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg are also returning from the first film as Uncle Fester, Grandmama Addams and Cousin It, respectively, with those extended members of the clan tagging along with the others on their trip around the States. Joining the original cast for the sequel are Bill Hader as Cyrus Strange and Wallace Shawn as Rupert, Cyrus’ father, who look like they could be the villains of the piece. Meanwhile, Javon Walton is replacing Finn Wolfhard as Puglsey.

Now’s a good time to be an Addams aficionado as Netflix is also working on its own versions of the positively ooky franchise in the form of live-action series Wednesday from Tim Burton, which features Jenna Ortega in the lead and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luiz Guzman as her parents. That’s not due until sometime in 2022, but in the meantime The Addams Family 2 is set to release in theaters on Friday, October 1st. It will also be available to rent online from the same day.