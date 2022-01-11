Watch: The Bob’s Burgers Movie gets debut trailer

Fox’s massively popular animated series Bob’s Burgers is set to make its first appearance on the big screen in just a few months and fans have been gifted their first look thanks to a trailer for the film, shared earlier today.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to launch in theaters on May 27, 2022, and will be the first film for the franchise so far. The series has been going since 2011 and aired over 12 seasons.

In the one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer, we get a look at some high-quality burger crafting action and our main cast back again dealing with some dire circumstances.

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong. Via 20th Century Studios

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced in 2017 for an initial release in 2020. With several production delays due to COVID-19 it eventually has landed with a release date of May this year.

Fans can expect more sneak peeks at the film over the coming months leading to its release. If you haven’t yet checked out the series or are simply looking to binge through it once again before the film’s release all 12 seasons can be streamed on Hulu.