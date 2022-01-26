Watch: ‘The Cursed’ trailer teases a Gothic werewolf mystery

Get a new look at what could be one of the best horror movies of the year via this chilling trailer (see above) for gothic werewolf flick The Cursed. The period British film from LD Entertainment, which features a cast full of familiar faces, is set to claw its way into US theaters next month after making its world premiere at last January’s Sundance Film Festival.

From writer/director Sean Ellis, The Cursed — previously known as Eight for Silver — is being touted as a “reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience.” Starring Logan‘s Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education), the film is set in the late 1800s and follows what happens when a once-peaceful remote country village comes under attack — but by who or what, no one knows.

As the disappearances and killings ramp up, villagers spread rumors of supernatural forces and demonic creatures. However, when pathologist John McBride (Holbrook) arrives to investigate, he’ll discover something much deeper and more sinister than anything he could have imagined. The word is still out on how The Cursed will fare with general audiences, but early notices at Sundance were very positive, as shown by the pull quotes featured in the trailer.

The Best Horror Movies on Netflix 1 of 11

Click to skip Crimson Peak

The Platform

Vampires vs. The Bronx

The Babysitter

Apostle

Sweetheart

Creep

Cam

Under the Shadow

His House

Click to zoom

LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, who produced the picture, said the following in a joint statement marking news of Cursed‘s release date:

“We set out to make a genre film with an incredibly talented filmmaker. Sean Ellis has created a story that is so much more than that: it’s timely, scary as hell, and most importantly unique. We are thrilled for people to finally see Sean’s striking vision on the big screen.”

Sean Ellis is a British Independent Film Award-winning, BAFTA-nominated, and Academy Award-shortlisted filmmaker most known for his 2013 crime drama Metro Manila and 2016 war film Anthropoid, which starred Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan. As for leading man Holbrook, he’ll next appear in Netflix’s much-anticipated upcoming The Sandman TV series, based on the hit DC dark fantasy comics.

Catch The Cursed in theaters on Feb. 18.