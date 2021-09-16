Watch: The Eerie Nightmare Alley Trailer Is Here

Guillermo del Toro is known for being a key component in the creation of the kind of films with staying power. From movies like Hellboy to The Shape Of Water, he knows what people want in a movie-going experience.



That sentiment is part of the reason fans are looking forward to his upcoming film, Nightmare Alley. With a stellar cast and enticing storyline, the movie is set up to be a thriller you won’t want to turn away from.



The trailer for the film dropped today and it is everything fans could have hoped for. It’s got a spooky element, charm and charisma, and an unsettling feeling that will undoubtedly stick with you. It’s got a dark element to it, which is the undertone for the film; manipulation and greed, charisma and charm…how far is too far?

Guillermo made sure to note that fans shouldn’t expect horror from the film in the traditional sense of the word. The scary in this movie will come from the uneasy sense of fear in trusting someone who manipulates as easily as they breathe.

The synopsis for the film is as follows.

“An ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.”

The movie packs a punch with the storyline and the all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Defoe, and Rooney Mara to name a few. Their stories are highlighted in the teaser trailer and fans are already begging to know more.

Who will the master manipulator prove to be? We’ll just have to wait and see when the movie premieres. Fans can see Nightmare Alley in theaters on December 17th.