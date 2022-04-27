Watch: the exciting ‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ official trailer

Disney Plus just released the rascally radical trailer for the 30-years-in-the-making movie event, Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The trailer sees our favorite chipmunks years after they last saw one another, and things look very different for the old pals. One has modernized himself to keep up with the ever-changing public eye, while the other has kept a low and comfortable profile. As the story unfolds, it’s clear that their appearances aren’t the only thing that changed.

Chip and Dale will have to mend their relationship if they’re going to be able to work together again, and it’s clear that the Rescue Rangers are the only ones who can save the day.

It’s not a reboot. It’s a comeback.



See the all-new Original movie Chip ’n Dale: #RescueRangers, streaming May 20 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MNmMcFAfz8 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2022

The poster for the film was also released with the tagline explaining things quite perfectly; this isn’t a reboot — it’s a comeback.

A press release from Disney Plus shared the following synopsis for the series:

“In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars Andy Samberg as Dale alongside John Mulaney as Chip. The rest of the characters are voiced by all-stars such as Eric Bana, Will Arnett, Kiki Layne, Flula Borg, and J.K. Simmons.

Fans can see Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers when it hits Disney Plus on May 20.