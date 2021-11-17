The heart-stopping trailer for Ozark‘s fourth season just dropped, and the quote alongside the absolute terror taking place during the 61-second clip is enough to bring existing fans back to the series or create new fans out of first-time viewers.

The series follows the Byrde family as they navigate life, having relocated to The Land of the Lakes in Missouri. However, the move wasn’t a regular family decision, and it’s evident from the first scene in episode one that nothing about the Byrde family is very ordinary.

Money laundering, criminals, and even the mafia ensure that the Byrde’s have an impossibly hard time existing in Ozark. As the season 4 trailer promises, things will get worse before— or if—they get better.

“Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions. The cycle continues — the snowball keeps rolling. You know, sometimes, people make decisions, and we gotta act accordingly, or you can crawl in a hole to die.”

No ending is reached by accident—the tagline explains, and if that’s not a fair statement for the series as a whole, we’re not sure what is.

Ozark season four hits Netflix on Jan. 21, 2022.