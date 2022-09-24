Watch: The game is afoot again in first ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer

At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already one of the jewels in Netflix’s content crown, and that’s guaranteed to continue when Enola Holmes 2 lands on November 4.

Produced by and starring Brown in the title role, the first installment of what’s sure to be a long-running sleuthing franchise ranks as one of the streaming service’s most-watched original films of all-time, and we’ve got no reason to doubt that the sequel is going to repeat the trick.

Today’s TUDUM event has seen Netflix drop the first full-length trailer for Enola Holmes 2, and it looks to be another fun-filled adventure packed with heart, humor, mystery, and no shortage of whimsy based on the action-packed footage on display.

Along with Brown, Henry Cavill returns as Enola’s older brother Sherlock, with Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susan Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter also reprising their roles from the opening chapter, with our intrepid heroine setting out to find a missing girl that soon spirals into a journey from London’s seedy underbelly to the very tip of high society.

Oh, and Cavill’s debonair Sherlock is still casting a shadow that his younger sister continues to struggle escaping from.

There’s no doubt going to be at least another couple of Enola Holmes outings on the way, with Netflix additionally keeping Brown busy for the foreseeable future thought the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the Russo brothers’ sci-fi The Electric State, fantasy epic Damsel, and literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish.