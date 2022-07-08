Ryan Gosling turns into John Wick and Chris Evans’ villain is as cringy as ever in the new teaser trailer for The Gray Man, the new action-thriller by the directors behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

With less than two weeks to go until their new movie goes on a limited theatrical run, the Russo Brothers have taken to Twitter to share a new promo clip from their upcoming Ryan Goslin-led action movie. Check it out below.

The Gray Man tells the story of the CIA’s most skilled agent, Court Gentry (Gosling), who makes the world’s no. 1 wanted list after learning a dark secret about the organization. He is hunted by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans), who has all the trademarks of a generic action villain, saying cheesy lines like “Well find someone he loves… and squeeze” or “Do you want to dance?” just before getting into a fistfight.

'The Gray Man' first look reveals Netflix's new biggest movie ever 1 of 6

Joining Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on this new project are Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s breakthrough child actress, Julia Butters. The movie is written by long-time Russo collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who not only helped write the last two Avengers movies but also worked on the scripts for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

All in all, it seems that we’re in for a classic Hollywood action ride when The Gray Man premieres on Netflix on July 22.