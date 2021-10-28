Watch: The Hair-Raising First Trailer For Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

The Jeepers Creepers film franchise is getting a reboot of sorts with a fourth film — Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. As far as the beloved franchise goes, the jump-start is a breath of fresh air for fans of the original three films. While the first two were considered overall successful, the third fell short for several reasons. One of the most prominent is that Victor Salva was involved with the films.

While little was known about Jeepers Creepers: Reborn before the trailer’s debut, fans were optimistic about it, knowing it was the first without Salva. The new screenwriter and director would bring a fresh set of eyes to a franchise about a Creeper that haunts the dreams of those who watch the movies.

The synopsis for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is as follows:

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first-ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks, and die-hard horror fans. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past and The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned.

With the trailer’s release, fans have a renewed interest in the franchise and will undoubtedly be happy to tune in and watch an all-new generation of victims terrorized by the titular undying Creeper.

Did you enjoy the trailer? Are you looking forward to Jeepers Creepers: Reborn? Let’s talk about it.