Watch: the influencers nightmare comes true in ‘Sissy’

When an influencer motivated by peace and love gets invited to a hen weekend, the last thing she anticipates is her past coming back to haunt her — but that’s precisely what happens in the upcoming horror movie, Sissy.

Per Deadline, the trailer for Sissy dropped today, and the 2022 Official Selection makes its debut on March 11 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema during the SXSW film festival.

Cecilla and Emma, best friends growing up, reunite after years of growing apart just days before Emma’s bachelorette weekend. At first, all seems well. However, viewers soon discover that things aren’t exactly as they seem, and tensions begin to brew. Is Cecilia’s personality a facade, or is childhood jealousy rearing its ugly head once again?

SXSW provided a full synopsis for the horror-comedy film:

“Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman… until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Emma invites Cecilia away on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. #triggered”

Any scorned ex-bestie or would-be social media influencer will be spooked by Sissy and the realistic way it highlights jealousy, friendships, and frenemies.