Watch: ‘The Man From Toronto’ trailer with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

We all have Airbnb horror stories, but hopefully none as bad as this! Netflix has just revealed the trailer for Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s new action-comedy flick The Man From Toronto — and it looks pretty fun.

From the director of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Patrick Hughes, The Man From Toronto is, according to Netflix, the story of “a case of mistaken identity” between “a screw-up sales consultant,” played by Hart, “and the world’s deadliest assassin — known only as The Man from Toronto,” played by Harrelson.

It all starts with a misunderstanding at a holiday rental, where the FBI catch Hart’s character, thinking he is The Man From Toronto. They then decide the only way to catch the real assassin is to continue playing up these charades.

Hart’s usual situational humor shines in The Man From Toronto trailer, with Harrelson’s habitual mischievous energy completing the dynamic duo.

Hughes told EW about the movie:

“This is an action thriller, high stakes, but unfortunately, the safety of Homeland Security is in the hands of a bumbling idiot, and that is Kevin Hart. His character is someone that essentially just stepped into the wrong movie, and I had so much fun exploring that with Kevin. He’s pretending to be this ‘Man from Toronto’ but he doesn’t like blood and doesn’t like violence; he doesn’t like anything to do with this world. He’s just an idiot that works at a boxing gym — or actually, he doesn’t even have a job anymore because he got fired.”

The Netflix film also stars Active Adults‘ Ellen Barkin, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco, Power‘s Lela Loren, The Tomorrow War’s Jasmine Mathews and Wynonna Earp‘s Kate Drummond.

The Man From Toronto comes out on Netflix June 24.