Watch: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ reveals jaw-dropping new trailer

The ins and outs of The Matrix Resurrections have been kept tightly under wraps, even though we’re just sixteen days away from the fourth installment in the sci-fi action franchise coming to theaters and HBO Max.

A brand new trailer has arrived, one which runs for a hefty three minutes and features an absolute ton of brand spanking new footage, but has it answered any of our burning questions? Considering this series, of course it hasn’t, but it looks like one hell of a ride.

There’s just enough information divulged to tease that the meta angle that’s been heavily rumored to see Resurrections run almost concurrently with the 1999 original is indeed integral to the plot, but the visuals alone ensure that this is one big-budget blockbuster that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Jonathan Groff is evidently channeling the nefarious Agent Smith and the sheer number of callbacks to the groundbreaking first film are enough to generate plenty of intrigue. That’s without even considering the splashy new set pieces and cutting-edge techniques that make The Matrix Resurrections a feast for both the eyes and the brain. If it wasn’t for Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can guarantee this would be the movie nobody could stop talking about.