Watch: Night Teeth Trailer Teases Netflix’s Sexy Vampire Movie

This Halloween, Netflix is bringing the horror, as is promised in the lineup for films and tv coming to the streaming service this October. There are enough spooks, haunts, and vampire flicks to go around, and one of them is the new Netflix original, Night Teeth.

Night Teeth, coming to Netflix on October 20th, stars Debbie Ryan, Megan Fox, and Lucy Fry alongside Jorge Lendeborg Jr and Alfie Allen. The trailer shows the movie is going to be a sexy play on the whole vampires lurking in the shadows thing.

The plot synopsis, as reported by Bloody Disgusting, for the blood-bath is as follows.

“To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Ryan and Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients’ charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.”

The trailer starts with a scene where two girls who have hired Benny as their driver for the night. They ask Benny what he’d do if he knew it was his last night alive; Benny responds that he’s a simple guy, but it’s evident that simple isn’t exactly what these girls are known for.

They have a list of must-hit parties for the night before arriving at an important one before morning, and in addition to giving the girls a ride, Benny is in for a lot more than he bargained for. There are killer parties, blood-sucking hidden rooms, and a vampire cult that runs the city. So clearly not his average night on the job.

You can watch Night Teeth on Netflix this October, and while you wait, catch a slew of other spooky films and television leading up to the debut.