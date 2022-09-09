Watch: The Sanderson Sisters seek vengeance on Salem in official ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer

The witches are back, baby, and they’re running positively amok.

Nearly 30 years after the original film was first released, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally about to give ’90s kids everywhere the spellbinding sequel they’ve always wanted. Weeks ahead of the film flying onto Disney Plus just in time for Halloween, Disney has released the film’s official trailer as part of its D23 Expo festivities.

The trailer, which you can view above, offers a fresh look at what the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 entails ⏤ namely our three favorite sisters returning to Salem and giving the townspeople a night they’ll never forget. While the sequel’s plot does look suspiciously similar to its predecessor, it also looks to have a few new tricks up its sleeve.

Hocus Pocus will cast its spell on Disney Plus Sept. 30, 2022.