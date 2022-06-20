Watch: ‘The Score’ trailer reveals Will Poulter’s musical heist movie

Musicals seem to be the hot new thing once again, with The Smurfs and the upcoming Joker sequel of all things picking up where the Hamilton craze left off. This time, it’s Will Poulter entering the fray with The Score, a heist musical that first opened at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, now set to release later this year.

The trailer stars Poulter as Troy, one of a duo of a robbers opposite Mike (Johnny Flynn of Operation Mincemeat and Stardust fame), who wait in a small café to pass the time until they do a handover with some of their associates later that day.

Troy eventually falls for Gloria, the waitress working the shop, played by Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I Wanna Dance With Somebody), and begins to fantasize about running away with her, leaving his life of crime behind, as well as the demons that have come with it. As Troy knows, however, it’s not exactly easy to leave a life of crime behind, especially if your associates don’t let you.

via WestEnd Films

It seems to be a fascinating blend multiple genres, with touches of drama, romance, comedy, suspense, and a bluesy soundtrack courtesy of the film’s very own Flynn, and that’s all coming from the first trailer.

Poulter’s come a long way since his performance in We’re The Millers nabbed him the BAFTA Rising Star Award back in 2013, and it will be interesting to see how he plays the leading man in the unconventional sea of genre that is The Score. Beyond that, fans of the MCU can look forward to his portrayal of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which releases in May 2023.

The Score will release to select cinemas and on-demand services on September 9.