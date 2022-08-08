Watch: The spicy trailer for ‘The Next 365 Days’ brings the heat

Tensions, drama, and sex drives are high in the exciting new trailer for the third installment in the 365 days franchise, The Next 365 Days.

Massimo and Laura have experienced a tumultuous relationship, and that’s putting it lightly. The third film is all about the continued ups and downs of their bond and what a year in time can do to two people who have been through so much.

With a dicey storyline and high-power sex appeal, Laura and Massimo are magnetic together, but that pull can be as debilitating as it is intoxicating. In the third installment, they’ve been riding the wave long enough to know that their version of a happily ever after isn’t a fairytale.

In fact, the next film will see them battle in their most intense fight yet — a struggle against reality. Can they escape the people they’ve become? Can Laura fight herself to survive, and if so, will their relationship ever be the same?

Now, for connoisseurs of the x-rated film franchise, it’s not all woe and drama; the passion, zest, and fire still exist — and it’s all kicked into high gear on this final go around. If you’ve not yet experienced their firey connection, both 365 Days and 365 Days: This Day are available on Netflix now.

As the books inspired the first two films, it’s expected that the third installment will follow The Next 365 Days book synopsis as well. Simon and Schuster list the summary as follows:

“As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?”

You can see The Next 365 Days on Netflix on Aug. 19.