Watch: The stars of ‘Lightyear’ react to the Pixar movie’s epic new trailer

The final trailer for Pixar’s Lightyear landed earlier this week, leaving Disney fans more hyped than ever for the Toy Story spinoff movie’s release this summer. But you know who also got goosebumps while watching the trailer? The film’s cast. Pixar has shared this new trailer reaction video (see below) which proves that stars Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, and Keke Palmer are just as big Buzz fans as the rest of us.

Marvel icon Evans is, of course, starring in the title role, taking over from the Toy Story saga’s Tim Allen. Funnily enough, his Buzz — the “real” Space Ranger of Star Command, not Andy’s action figure — looks to be drawing inspiration from Captain America, as he’ll find himself a man out of time once he travels through a wormhole into the future.

Palmer, meanwhile, plays Izzy Hawthorne, the granddaughter of Buzz’s best friend, Alisha (Uzo Aduba), who teams up with the time-warped hero to take down his nemesis, the Evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), reimagined for this movie as a giant anime-inspired mecha-man. Also on Team Buzz is Taika Waititi’s Mo Morrison, who — just as you would expect from the Kiwi funnyman — looks to provide ample rib-tickling comic relief. Though, according to Waititi, Mo is secretly the main character. And even Evans can’t deny it.

“It’s exciting,” the Thor: Love and Thunder director confesses in the reaction video. “I’ve seen it, and I’m excited to see it.” Evans, meanwhile, says it “looks great” but that he “would expect no less.” Palmer agreed, summing up, “I expect nothing but the best from Disney and Pixar.”

With a real 1970s/80s sci-fi throwback vibe, only realized in gorgeous state-of-the-art CG animation, Lightyear certainly does promise to be a great time when it flies (or maybe falls with style) into theaters this June 17.