Watch: ‘The Takedown’ trailer stars Omar Sy in Netflix buddy-cop feature

Netflix has a deceptively impressive catalog of French-language content, from Jason George’s sci-fi thriller Into the Night to the internationally acclaimed mystery series Lupin. Their next foray into such content appears to be the upcoming action-comedy film The Takedown (also known as Tower of Strength), which just had its official trailer revealed earlier today.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 action-comedy On the Other Side of the Tracks, which stars Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte as unlikely police partners Ousmane and François, respectively, who attempt to solve two connected crimes that the former was framed for. The pair will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Key to the film’s dynamic is how different the two of them are from one another; Ousmane, the no-nonsense, rugged bad-boy type, François, the more affable, whimsical wise guy. The duo is tasked with apprehending a drug dealer, but the case turns out to go much deeper than anyone bargained for. From what we’ve seen from the trailer, the adrenaline will hit just as hard as the laughs.

Sy, who spearheaded the aforementioned Lupin as the show’s titular thief extraordinaire, has become a household name after his performance in the mystery thriller, clout that will hopefully be expanded upon when the film releases. Sy is also known for his role of Barry in the recent Jurassic Park films, including the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion, and for his portrayal of Bishop in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Laurent Lafitte is best known for his role as Patrick in the Golden Globe-winning film Elle, starring opposite Isabelle Huppert, who also won a Golden Globe for her performance.

The Takedown will release to Netflix on May 6.