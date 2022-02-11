Watch: The world needs heroes in epic trailer for DC’s 2022 slate

It goes without saying that 2022 has got to be viewed as the single biggest year for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ slate of superhero projects, and things get underway in just a few short weeks when The Batman comes to theaters.

However, that’s just the tip of a massively exciting iceberg, and it’s almost fitting that the first comic book blockbuster out of the gate isn’t even connected to the mainline DCEU at all. Things really heat up at the end of July when Dwayne Johnson debuts as Black Adam, which is shaping up to be a cosmic showdown of epic proportions.

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast

Next up is The Flash in November, which features both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, lending support to Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. Rounding things off is Jason Momoa’s return as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which comes burdened with huge pressure as the sequel to the highest-grossing DC feature ever made.

Luckily, we’ve got this brand new 60-second promo to tide us over in the meantime, which offers the first looks at footage from the Aquaman sequel and Black Adam, as well as some new snippets from The Batman and The Flash. In short; it’s awesome, and we can’t wait for the finished article.