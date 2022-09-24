Watch: ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ trailer brings hilarious sci-fi hijinks to Netflix

Sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me being canned after one season may prove to be the exception to the rule when it comes to Jamie Foxx and Netflix, with high concept sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone shaping up to be another surefire success story.

Superhero crime thriller Project Power and vampire action comedy Day Shift both drew in hefty viewership figures, so the prospect of dropping the multi-talented Academy Award-winning star into a broad genre flick with style to spare is definitely a winning formula for the platform.

This time, Foxx finds himself co-starring with John Boyega and instant Marvel Cinematic Universe favourite Teyonah Parris in the the cosmic caper, which boasts a title that’s every bit as intriguing as it is self-explanatory. Old school but with a modern sheen, They Cloned Tyrone relies heavily on talented stars leaning into their natural charisma, which is something that’s entertaining as hell when the cast are allowed to cut loose.

Juel Taylor co-writes and directs the story of three friends who find themselves caught up in a potentially game-changing intergalactic conspiracy, with today’s TUDUM event dropping the first look at the trio in action. It looks fun, frantic, and furiously funny, which is promising enough without even considering the A-list wattage on display.

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on December 30, where it’s set to keep subscribers occupied throughout the new year festivities and beyond.