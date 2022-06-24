Watch Thor and Star-Lord rally with each other in extended ‘Love and Thunder’ scene

The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder just finished and along with the stars walking the red carpet and sharing their thoughts on the film, fans were treated to an extended look at a scene from the movie.

In the clip showcased, we pick up on the planet where Thor is seen in the film’s first trailer fighting alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The planet’s inhabitants approach Thor the God of Thunder thanking him for joining their fight and explaining more about their current predicament.

Thor agrees to help them but requests that they tell their people a tale about Thor and his “ragtag motley crew of misfit desperados who turned the tide of the battle and etched their names in history.”

Continuing further Star-lord appears saying “here it comes” as Thor finishes his speech cinematically explaining that despite the odds being against them “This Ends Now!”

We then see the scene of Thor from the trailer as he removes his cloak to reveal his Ravenger outfit beneath. This and two other scenes from the film were also shown earlier this week and all three were combined into a YouTube video by the creator Everything Always.

Things are ramping up as Thor 4 gears up to launch in just a few weeks. The global premiere was held today with more set to take place around the globe next week.

This might only be a glimpse of what is to come but fans will get their chance to see all of Thor: Love and Thunder when it arrives in theaters on July 8.