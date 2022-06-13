Watch: Thor assembles the greatest superhero team ever in new ‘Love and Thunder’ promo

We’re now less than four weeks away from Thor: Love and Thunder blasting its way onto the silver screen, so the hype storm is well and truly rumbling. Taika Waititi revitalized the God of Thunder and his mythos from top to bottom in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, so fans are excited to see if the filmmaker can recapture that movie’s magic in this follow-up. While that remains to be seen, this promo definitely promises that Love and Thunder will recapture some of Ragnarok‘s plot points.

With tickets on sale now, Marvel Studios has released a new promo revealing some fresh footage from the fourth Thor flick — the first time an MCU hero has ever had a fourth movie to their name. In the 30-second spot, Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian reveals that he’s “putting together the greatest team ever” to battle Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. and it’s full of all his best pals. Catch the promo via the following tweet.

Tickets are NOW on sale for Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder



Experience it only in theaters July 8!

This development should be giving fans déjà vu, as Thor previously assembled another superhero team in Ragnarok, only to battle his evil sister Hela on that occasion. The team even shares some members in common with the so-called Revengers — namely, Korg (Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Except this time, Loki and Hulk have been swapped out with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor’s ex Jodie Jane Foster, aka the Mighty Thor herself (Natalie Portman).

It’s interesting that Thor includes the Guardians as part of his team here, as we’ve been led to believe that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company would only have a relatively minor guest role in the film, but this suggests they’ll stick around throughout the whole thing. Still, given how Marvel are the masters of misdirection in marketing (like obscuring that Scarlet Witch was Doctor Strange 2‘s villain), things might not be as they appear.

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to theaters on June 8.