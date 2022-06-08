Watch: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ promo counts down one month until blastoff

Thor: Love and Thunder is now officially only a month away. As per usual, Marvel Studios has decided to celebrate the occasion by releasing a new teaser clip that focuses on the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the Odinson’s reunion with her former flame Jane Foster, come back as her Mighty Thor persona.

As you can see below, Love and Thunder will be the perfect mix of humor and superheroism, much like its predecessor Ragnarok was when it came out in 2017. At this point, we would be surprised if the film itself featured “Sweet Child O’Mine,” because the Guns N’ Roses song doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break from incessantly accompanying every Love and Thunder promo clip.

In One Month, we’re bringing the ❤️ & the ⚡️!



Get tickets to Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder on Monday ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uTdZg1GrnF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 8, 2022

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Gallery 2 1 of 14

Click to skip

























Click to zoom

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular God of Thunder, the fourth installment in the Thor series will pit the ensemble against Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale. Other returning cast members include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, director Taika Waititi as Korg, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. With the exception of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, we will see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

Natalie Portman is also making her much-anticipated return to the MCU, though it’s still unclear if she’ll continue to don the godly armor and brandish Mjolnir beyond Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie will swing into theaters on July 8.