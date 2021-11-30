Watch: Ticket sales launch for theater-only release of Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

In a new video, the cast of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story announced that tickets are now on sale for the film’s theatrical release later this month.

After a nearly year-long delay due to the pandemic, 20th Century Studios moved the release date to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the classic 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Spielberg’s adaptation, dubbed a reimagining of Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim’s original production, will see a 45-day theatrical run, including IMAX and 4DX screenings.

The screenplay was written by Tony Kushner in 2017 ahead of Spielberg’s involvement, though the director shared recently that he had wanted to adapt West Side Story since his childhood. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will portray the musical’s iconic couple, Tony and Maria. Zegler stands out from the ensemble cast and crew as a fresh face in the industry. The film marks her first role in a feature film.

Bernstein’s score was placed in the hands of David Newman (Anastasia) for arranging, while famed conductor Gustav Dudamel recorded the film’s soundtrack with both the New York Philharmonic in 2019 and later with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, where he is currently music director. The film’s soundtrack is expected to release digitally on Dec. 3 and physically Dec. 10.

The film screened to critics yesterday at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York and will premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. West Side Story will be released in theaters on Dec. 10.