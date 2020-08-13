In about a month’s time, Netflix is releasing one of its most anticipated movies of the year, The Devil All The Time, an intense psychological thriller from director Anthony Campos featuring an all-round incredible cast. In the lead is Spider-Man star Tom Holland, but his role here is nothing like the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and you can now see the British actor as you’ve never seen him before in the first trailer for the film up above.

Based on the award-winning novel by Donald Ray Pollock (who provides the film’s narration), The Devil All The Time sees Holland joined by a host of A-list actors. Namely, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Eliza Scanlen, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Robert Pattinson, in what looks to be a scene-stealing role as a twisted preacher. Like Holland, Pattinson’s character won’t be anything like his version of the Batman that we’ll be getting to know next year.

Set between World War II and the Vietnam War, Campos has described his movie as “a perfect blend” between “Southern Gothic” and “noir.” Here’s how the synopsis puts it:

“In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.”

Campos has been working on this adaptation for five years, with Holland being courted for the role immediately after landing his coveted Marvel gig in 2015. In September 2018, things formally got underway, with the rest of the cast hired around him.

Chris Evans was initially set to be involved, but had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, he recommended another Marvel star, Sebastian Stan, to take his place. The Marvel cred doesn’t end there, either, as Mysterio himself, Jake Gyllenhaal, produced.

Don’t miss The Devil All The Time when it lands on September 16th.