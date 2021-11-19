Watch: Tom Holland surprises a movie theater full of Spider-Man fans

Tom Holland loves surprising fans. He’s appeared at Disneyland, hospitals and now he showed up at a fan event at a movie theater in Los Angeles for the new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a recently released video, Holland announces that he’s about to surprise a room full of fans who’ve been lined up to see the new trailer.

Holland’s wearing glasses and a plaid blazer and pants.

“OK so we’re in LA I’m about to go surprise some fans in a theater,” he says in the video. “We’re going to drop the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, so follow me and let’s do this.”

Before he walks out to talk to the crown, Holland is seen pacing in a room.

“Why do I always get nervous for this sort of thing,” he says. “I do it all the time.”

Then he flips the cordless microphone in his hand like a pro.

The crowd erupts when he walks out from a side door and down the stairs to the front of the auditorium.

“To me as an actor and as a huge fan of Spider-Man it’s been such a massive pleasure performing in this film and working with these legends,” he says. “I honestly cannot wait for you to see the film. There are so many surprises. So many ‘get off your feet stamp your feet’ moments in this film. And honestly the fact that you guys have been here I’ve heard that some of you have been queuing up since 9 this morning means the world to me. So thank you so much.”

After the trailer plays Holland says “I’m not supposed to do this” but then asks the clip to be shown again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home wings into theaters on Dec. 17.