Watch: First Don’t Breathe 2 Trailer Promises Extreme Chills

Don’t Breathe was one of the best horror movies of the 2010s. Directed by Fede Álvarez and co-produced by Sam Raimi, the film was intended as a counterpoint to the 2013 remake of Evil Dead. What they came up with featured less blood, more suspense, and no reliance on supernatural elements… but was still absolutely terrifying. Now, the pair are back for another round, and it’s all showcased in this amazing new trailer for Don’t Breathe 2.

The original focused on three low-level criminals in Detroit who decide to break into the house of Gulf War veteran Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), after hearing he’s got $300,000 tucked away inside. Upon realizing he’s blind, they figure he’s an easy mark. They’re wrong, though, and quickly realize they’ve bitten off way more than they chew as they learn more about what Nordstrom is really up to.

While I don’t want to spoil exactly what goes down in the first movie, the sequel continues the story. Set several years on from those events, we’ll find Nordstrom living in an isolated cabin with a young girl he’s raising after her parents died in a house fire. Their peace is shattered, though, when she’s kidnapped, forcing Nordstrom to rescue her despite being blind. This theoretically makes him into more of a hero, though given his morally questionable actions in the first movie, I’m betting there’s going to be a sick twist at the heart of this story.

If Don’t Breathe 2 can match the success of the original, Sony Pictures will be very happy. The first outing made $158 million on a budget of just $10 million, going on to be nominated for many awards, including winning Best Supporting Actor for Stephen Lang at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards and Best Horror Film at the Saturn Awards.

Even better, we don’t have too long to wait, as Don’t Breathe 2 hits theaters on August 13th, 2021.