Watch: trailer for Mel Gibson-starring spy thriller, ‘Agent Game’

A new trailer has just dropped with Mel Gibson returning to the action film space for a spy thriller releasing next month, Agent Game.

The film centers around Dermot Mulroney’s Harris, a CIA black site operative who is scapegoated for an interrogation gone horribly wrong, reports Collider. Meanwhile, Gibson’s Olsen is the senior intelligence officer leading the team tasked with bringing Harris in, a mission Olsen’s subordinates begin to question.

“Our mission is to keep the wars small, the sacrifices meaningful,” Olsen tells us in the trailer.

Olsen and his subordinate, Annie Ilonzeh’s Visser, must raise the stakes of the mission before fallout from the botched interrogation threatens to shut down the entire black site. It will be up to Harris and some newly-formed alliances to reveal the truth of the government’s shady dealings and hopefully turn the tide — and make it out alive.

Agent Game also stars Captain Phillips actor Barkhad Abdi, who portrays Omar, an apparent interrogation subject that hints at the intelligence agency’s internally conflicting motivations. “[J]ust because you’re American, doesn’t mean your colleagues share the same goal as you,” the character quips.

The film also stars BAFTA Award nominee Jason Isaacs, who previously played opposite Gibson in Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot. The film also stars Adan Canto, Katie Cassidy, Annie Ilonzeh, and Rhys Coiro.

Agent Game was written by Tyler W. Konney and Mike Langer, directed by Grant S. Johnson. It comes to theaters, digital, and on demand on April 8.