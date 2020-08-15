Watch: The Good Things Devils Do Trailer Teases Hell On Halloween

The Good Things Devils Do, a horror movie and a nasty-looking throwback to the days of grindhouse that promises a grimy and uncompromising experience, is now available and you can check out the trailer for the new flick above.

The story, the title of which is probably a variation on the famous “the evil that men do” quotation from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, sees small-time gangster Richard attempt to pull off one last job before getting out of the game, stealing from a rival’s house by hitting the place on Halloween when people walking around in disguises doesn’t look suspicious, and recruiting his daughter for cover. However, he didn’t account for a nearby collector of macabre artifacts acquiring the remains of a vampiric hellspawn, which of course returns to life with nothing but the slaughter of innocents on its mind.

Although this marks the feature debut of writer-director Jess Norvisgaard, he has nevertheless managed to assemble a cast of horror royalty. Richard is played by Bill Oberst Jr., who although having only appeared in movies since 2007 has gained a reputation as a cult legend, often being the best thing in mediocre flicks such as Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Nude Nuns With Big Guns and A Haunting in Salem.

He’s joined by scream queen Linnea Quigley (Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, Silent Night Deadly Night, Graduation Day, Night of the Demons, Return of the Living Dead) and Kane Hodder, a hulking stuntman well known from scores of horror movies, most famously as the most popular face behind the hockey mask of Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees (ironically in parts 7 through 10, generally the least-regarded of the series).

The Good Things Devils Do appears to be harking back to the grainy sleaze of ‘70s horror, but unlike the overblown histrionics of, say, Rob Zombie’s attempts to do the same, it looks to be doing so through atmosphere and visual aesthetic rather than wearing you down with malice and spite. It’s available now on home release and digital, so you can easily decide for yourself if that’s your kind of thing.