Watch: First Trailer For Shia LaBeouf’s New Netflix Movie Teases Possible Awards Contender

After rising to prominence as a child star and featuring in a handful of box office hits early on in his career, many people pegged Shia LaBeouf as an actor headed to the very top of the Hollywood A-list. However, in recent years, he’s made it pretty clear that at this point, he has no interest in fame or fortune whatsoever and has been working hard to reinvent himself as one of the most dedicated and committed talents out there. And so far, he’s been doing a good job.

After all, not many people would do the things he’s done for some of his roles, be it repeatedly cutting his own face open and converting to Christianity while filming Fury, or getting his entire upper body tattooed while reuniting with director David Ayer for The Tax Collector. Of course, there are many more examples of his dedication than just that, but it’s been evident as of late that LaBeouf is now chasing Oscar glory, and he might finally get it with his next effort.

The first tailer for Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman arrived this week and as you can see up above, the streaming giant is clearly positioning it as a possible awards contender. Produced by Martin Scorsese, it sees LaBeouf star alongside The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby and has been described as “a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.”

Pieces of a Woman debuted at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, where Kirby walked away with the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), Molly Parker (Lost In Space), Sarah Snook (Succession), Iliza Shlesinger (Spenser Confidential), Benny Safdie (Good Time) and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) are also all on board for the pic, and Netflix is set to release it into select theaters on December 30th before it arrives on the platform on January 7th.

All things considered, this certainly looks like the type of film that critics love and awards ceremonies often fall for, but we’ll have to wait and see how the general public takes to Shia LaBeouf‘s latest effort when Pieces of a Woman debuts in cinemas later this year before it reaches Netflix in early 2021.