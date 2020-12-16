Watch: First Trailer For New Wrong Turn Movie Heads Back Into The Woods

Rob Schmidt’s Wrong Turn wasn’t exactly a huge hit when it arrived back in 2003, earning just $28 million on a budget of $12 million. Reviews, meanwhile, weren’t particularly enthusiastic, either, with a lot of critics feeling that it was a formulaic and uninspired slasher that didn’t really bring anything new to the genre. Still, somehow, despite all that, it went on to launch a multi-film franchise. One that will continue next month with a reboot titled Wrong Turn.

Over the years, the series has become a fixture of the VOD realm with sequels Dead End, Left for Dead, Bloody Beginnings, Bloodlines and Last Resort debuting between 2007 and 2014. All of them are low budget slashers that only helped further run the concept into the ground, but it seems distributor Saban Films has high hopes for this latest effort, as it’ll be hitting theaters for one night only on January 26th – with tickets available at Fathom Events – and even better, you can now get a look at it via the trailer above.

Though this new outing is clearly hoping to reinvent the franchise, and is even being described as a “reimagining,” it doesn’t seem like it’ll be doing a whole lot to separate itself from what’s come before. That said, if you’ve been happy following along with the saga up until this point, there’s no reason not to check it out next month. And admittedly, the footage on display here at least makes it look better than the recent sequels, which have been outright terrible.

If you can’t catch it theaters, though, fear not, as some sort of streaming or VOD release will no doubt follow shortly after, as is often the case. Details on that haven’t been revealed just yet, but for now, take a look at the trailer up above and let us know if you’re hyped for another Wrong Turn movie by dropping a comment in the usual place.