Whether you’re just a casual fan of zombies or a real gore hound, Yeon Sang-ho’s 2016 horror pic Train To Busan is definitely worth your time.

A mix of 28 Days Later and World War Z, with a bit of Shaun Of The Dead sprinkled in, the critically acclaimed flick brought us some truly horrific action at a breakneck pace. But it was also a zombie movie with a beating heart hidden within its rotting core and a pretty clever script that boasted strong characterization and roles that were terrifically acted. In other words, it was a real gem in the genre.

Thankfully, a sequel entitled Train To Busan 2: Peninsula is now en route, and we finally have our very first look at it thanks to the trailer up above, which teases more zombie action, some real terrifying moments and a film that, on the whole, looks like it’ll more than satisfy fans who’ve been waiting years now for the follow-up.

Starring Gang Dong-won (1987: When The Day Comes) and Lee Jung-hyun (The Battleship Island), Train to Busan: Penisula is set roughly four years after the events of the original, and with a budget of about $8M – double that of its predecessor – you can expect it to be be much larger in scope, as Jung-seok, a “former soldier who has managed to escape overseas, is given a mission to go back and unexpectedly meets up with survivors.”

Currently, the plan is for Train to Busan: Penisula to roll into theaters this summer, but given the current Coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if it’ll still be able to stick to that. Regardless, it looks like we’re in for a real treat and the pic should be well worth the wait whenever it ends up pulling into cinemas. Let’s just hope it’s sooner rather than later.