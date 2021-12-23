Watch: ‘Uncharted’ trailer 2 reveals a mustachioed Mark Wahlberg

For fans of the Uncharted videogame who may have been disappointed Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan was noticeably devoid of his signature upper-lip hair from the first trailer of the movie adaption, there’s reason to rejoice: the second trailer, which you can view right here, teases Sully in all his mustachioed glory.

The scene in question doesn’t happen until the end of the trailer, admittedly, but it’s a pretty hilarious callback to the classic game nonetheless. In the scene, Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake is seemingly in some kind of deal gone wrong with gun-drawn bad guys before mentor Sully barges in the room to come to his rescue. Nathan then asks, “what is that thing on your face?”

To which Sully replies, “puberty’s right around the corner, kid, you can grow your own.”

It’s a fairly good nod to the game while also being a hilariously self-aware send-up of Holland’s casting of a much younger version of Nathan than we’re familiar with in the games.

There are a number of other moments of swashbuckling fun teased in the trailer, such as Nathan duking it out with would-be rival thieves on a couple of ancient pirate ships suspended in the air by helicopters, speed-boating, and parkouring on some cargo crates falling to the Earth from an airplane.

With the game originally releasing back in 2007 on the PlayStation 3, a movie adaptation has been in the works since all the way back in 2008 and was at one point slated to have Wahlberg attached as the younger protagonist Nathan. However, as the years went by and the film continued to toil in development hell, the role of Nathan eventually went to Holland and Wahlberg hopped on board as his older mentor, Sully, who in the games is noticeably more gray-haired than the actor.

Uncharted comes to movie theaters Feb. 18, 2022.