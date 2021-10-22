Watch: Uncharted’s Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland Take Fans Behind The Scenes

In the wake of the new trailer for Uncharted, PlayStation has posted a behind-the-scenes look at the new cinematic adaptation of the massively popular video game franchise.



The BTS video features Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as they talk about the new film and give fans a sense of what to expect. Holland and Wahlberg, who play protagonist Nathan Drake and Drake’s companion Sully, banter back and forth during the video in a way that evokes the relationship between the characters as they appear in the game and the upcoming film. The full video can be viewed above.



Based on the trailer and promotional material that we’ve seen so far, the new film appears to be a somewhat aged-down take on the video games that inspired it, with Sully and Drake both looking a little younger than they appear in the games.

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Team Up In New Uncharted Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film doesn’t look to be a direct adaptation of any particular game in the series, but a standalone adventure that lifts different elements from the broader Uncharted canon, like treasure hunter Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2, the cargo plane sequence from Uncharted 3, and Nathan Drake’s brother Sam, who only appears in Uncharted 4.



In addition to Holland and Wahlberg, the film will also star Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, and Sophia Ali. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to catch the adaptation of what has become a classic video game franchise, as Uncharted is slated for release on Feb. 18, 2022.