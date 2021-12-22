Watch: universes collide in dizzying first trailer for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Based on the box office numbers posted by Spider-Man: No Way Home in its first week of release, many of you will have already seen the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at least once by now, but for some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it’s going to blow their minds.

As the veil of secrecy surrounding Tom Holland’s third solo outing begins to lift, it was inevitable that the first footage from Sam Raimi’s upcoming epic would be made available online sooner rather than later. Lo and behold, here it is in all the strikingly bizarre glory you would expect, hinting at what could be the most outlandish and insane installment in the all-conquering franchise yet.

Meet Doctor Strange Supreme In New What If...? Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The biggest reveal is of course the introduction of Strange Supreme, who was seen trying to destroy the very fabric of reality in What If…?. With Benedict Cumberbatch pulling double duty as both the former Sorcerer Supreme and his evil doppelgänger, a gaping hole may have been blown in the countless theories touting Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as the villain.

Either way, May seems like a million miles away now that we’ve gotten our first glimpse at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is shaping up to be a wild ride.