Watch: Warner Bros. uploads ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ opening scene

Late last year, Warner Bros. released a new entry into the long-running Sci-Fi action series The Matrix and if you’ve not had a chance to check it out yet, the studio has you covered with an extended preview posted to their YouTube channel.

This new clip from The Matrix Resurrections showcases the first 10 minutes of the film introducing new characters within a familiar Matrix setting, along with a returning character — be it with a different look.

Decades after the last Matrix film, Resurrections endeavors to take fans back into the fantasy world with familiar characters and a new story to be told. The movie has received mixed reviews which may have deterred some viewers from checking it out.

The film launched simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max. With this being the case, the movie will likely return back to the streaming service in the coming months giving viewers a way to check out this new film with their subscription.

Some theatres around the globe are still showing the movie so if you are yet to check it out then you could have the chance to do so.