Watch: First Space Jam 2 Footage Teases A New Legacy

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer this Saturday which raises the hype for its slate of upcoming movies that are on their way in 2021 that’ll – controversially – be going up on HBO Max the same day they arrive in theaters. The promo may be short, but it still debuts our first bits of footage from a number of must-see films, including the Looney Tunes sequel we’ve been waiting 25 years for – Space Jam: A New Legacy.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on leaks and sneak peeks at the pic, you may know a lot about what we can expect from it already, but this is our very first piece of official footage from Space Jam 2. At around the 0:06 mark in the trailer, which you can view in the player above, cinema’s newest dynamic duo, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, are revealed, with the pair of icons watching in astonishment at the loony basketball game that’s unfolding in front of them.

So, what are the main takeaways from this? Well, it confirms that Bugs’ classic 2D design is being used for the flick, as well as the updated jersey for the Tune Squad. No other characters are clearly featured in the brief clip, though it definitely appears to suggest that the villains will again be of extraterrestrial origins. James had previously revealed that the MonStars will not be back this time, though the new antagonists will still be related to them.

LeBron James Reveals Official Title And Logo For Space Jam 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As directed by Night School’s Malcolm D. Lee, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green co-star in the sequel to the 1996 nostalgic classic which was led by Michael Jordan. A fair few exciting characters from the wider WB universe may also be popping up alongside Bugs and his pals, but as of yet, nothing has been confirmed.

Space Jam: A New Legacy finally drops – in both theaters and on HBO Max – on July 16th, 2021.