Watch: werewolves reunite in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ trailer

Werewolves will reunite in the upcoming film Teen Wolf: The Movie, the latest trailer of which has just dropped online.

The movie, coming soon to Paramount Plus, will see many actors from the hit TV show of the same name reprise their roles, such as Tyler Hoechlin’s Derek Hale, Tyle Posey’s Scott McCall, Colton Hayne’s Jackson Whittemore, and Shelley Hennig’s Malia Tate, among others.

The plot of the film centers around “A terrifying new evil” that has come to the surface in the town of Beacon Hills, which occasions the reunion of the Alpha Werewolf Scott with the “Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night,” according to the film’s synopsis. The description of the movie also teases the return of “a long lost love.”

The trailer debuted originally at the San Diego Comic Con earlier Thursday in which a Teen Wolf panel with several of the actors took place.

The original Teen Wolf TV show, based on the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox, ran on MTV from 2011 to 2017. Compared to the source material, the show, which took on a more dramatic tone in contrast to the Fox-helmed comedic tone of the original, actually fared better with critics. While the 1985 Teen Wolf movie garnered a mere 42 percent on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the Teen Wolf show from the 2010s boasted an impressive 81 percent, on average, on that same site.

There hasn’t been an official release date for the forthcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, but you can expect it “soon” on Paramount Plus.