Watch: ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ trailer drops

The intense and emotional trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing has officially arrived, and audiences worldwide are already intrigued by the story of Kya Clark.

They’re also smitten by the sultry voice of Taylor Swift, who penned a song, “Carolina,” for the upcoming thriller, and it’s gritty and dark — but somehow beautiful, much like the movie itself. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Clark, the “Marsh Girl” of the sleepy North Carolina town, but it’s soon discovered that the legends about her are not true.

The synopsis for Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing describes a heart wrenching coming-of-age story unlike that which we’ve seen before:

“For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life—until the unthinkable happens.”

From what the trailer shows, it appears that the storyline matches the trailer quite well. Readers won’t know until the movie debuts, but we can assume that faithful fans of the book will also be fast fans of the film.

Where the Crawdads Sing is available at bookstores now, and you won’t want to miss the masterpiece of a story before watching the gripping thriller.