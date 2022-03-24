Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Michael Bay’s latest explosive action flick, Ambulance. Anticipation for Bay’s latest thriller starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal as two brothers on a heist gone wrong has grown since the film’s Superbowl trailer last month. You can watch the latest look at what happens when the brothers’ getaway fails spectacularly in the new trailer above.

Ambulance is Bay’s first film since 2019’s Netflix exclusive 6 Underground, a critically panned flick that saw its planned sequel scrapped last year. The new movie, which many hope is a return to form for the director, is an Americanized adaptation of Danish filmmakers Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen’s 2005 film Ambulance. Bay joined the production in 2020 after the pandemic scrapped another film the director was working on.

Dylan O’Brien was originally cast alongside Gyllenhaal, but the Bumblebee actor departed in 2020 to be replaced by Abdul-Mateen. And Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal now star alongside Eliza González (Baby Driver) as the EMT of the titular commandeered ambulance. As their hostage, González struggles to keep a patient alive while the would-be robbers evade an entire police force on the streets of L.A. Garret Dillahunt (12 Years A Slave), Keir O’Donnell (American Sniper), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), and more, fill out the powerhouse cast behind the simple premise.

Ambulance premiers in U.S. theaters April 8.