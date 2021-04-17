WB Reportedly Has 2 Endings Planned For Ben Affleck’s Batman

Ben Affleck’s association with Batman has traveled a very rocky road to say the least since he was first announced as Zack Snyder’s Caped Crusader in August 2013. There was the inevitable backlash to his casting given the actor’s former status as tabloid fodder, before many doubters were forced to eat their words when his grizzled crimefighter was a highlight of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Justice League was next up, but when the theatrical edition arrived you could see that the extensive reshoots had sapped all of Affleck’s energy and enthusiasm for the role, a process he described as suffering. His personal troubles and relapse into alcoholism then saw him retire the cape and cowl altogether, leading to his version of The Batman falling apart.

Fast forward to little over a year later and not only was he back under the costume for the epilogue to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but he signed on for a supporting role in The Flash as well. It’s been quite the turnaround, and there’s naturally been plenty of speculation that his resurgent Dark Knight could mark the beginning of a brand new chapter as opposed to the end of the first one.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting that Warner Bros. have two endings in mind for Affleck’s Batman, depending on his willingness to commit to more projects. One would see him killed off in The Flash as has allegedly been the plan all along, while the other would see him survive to not only headline that standalone movie at long last, but an HBO Max limited series as well.

Obviously, the SnyderVerse discourse has become so all-encompassing that separating fact from fiction is next to impossible, but the fans and at least several senior executives under the AT&T umbrella would love to see Affleck back on a more permanent basis.