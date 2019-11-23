WB Reportedly Eyeing Michael Fassbender For Doctor Fate In Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is finally set to join the DCEU. After years of being attached to the role, The Rock at last officially announced his Black Adam movie earlier this month. As well as Shazam’s nemesis, the film is expected to tap into the Justice Society of America and the Golden Age heroes from DC lore as well. This has been confirmed by Johnson himself and we already know that Doctor Fate is one character set to appear, with a big star apparently being eyed to play him.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the seeds for the Justice Society of America would be planted in the film almost a year ago, well before The Rock confirmed it – Warner Bros. is looking at Michael Fassbender for the role of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Apparently, the studio’s interested in having the X-Men star play Kent Nelson in the movie but if he’s unavailable, then they want a “Fassbender type” to fill the part. We’re told he hasn’t been formally contacted yet, but he is indeed on the wishlist. As are several others.

Of course, Doctor Fate has a long and storied history on the page, but hasn’t made the jump to the big screen before. The first – and, to date, only – time he was played in live-action came in Smallville‘s ninth season, where Brent Stait was the actor to don the golden Helmet of Nabu. Now that Marvel’s got Doctor Strange in the mix though, it’d probably be a good idea for DC to introduce their own mystical sorcerer supreme.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look At Black Adam 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s previously been reported that the likes of Hawkman and Stargirl could feature in Black Adam, too. If you’re wondering if Zachary Levi could show up as Shazam, though, that’s unlikely to happen. That showdown is actually being saved up for Shazam! 3. Likewise, a face-off with Henry Cavill’s Superman is on the cards for Black Adam 2.

Going back to the first one, though, Black Adam is due to blast into theaters on December 22nd, 2021. Watch this space for more.