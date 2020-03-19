WB Reportedly Eyeing Natalie Portman For Wonder Woman 3 Villain

Though we’ve still yet to see it, Wonder Woman 1984 has been wrapped and ready to go for a while, what with principal photography taking place back in 2018. It’s no surprise, then, that Warner Bros. is already developing Wonder Woman 3, with the next nemesis for Gal Gadot’s Amazonian princess already decided upon. And a major name also being eyed to play them.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Viola Davis was returning as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad and Diana would have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – that Circe will be the main antagonist of Wonder Woman 3. What’s more, Natalie Portman is one of the actresses the studio is eyeing up to play the role of the mythological sorceress.

Following Ares in 2017’s origins movie and Cheetah and Maxwell Lord in WW84, Circe is the natural choice for the next big Wonder Woman foe to bring into the DCEU. The depictions of her have changed a lot over the years in the comics, but basically she’s a wicked, immortal and beautiful witch of Greek legend. Greek myths were a big influence on the first film, but it sounds like the sequel will step away from them a little, so it adds up that the threequel will return to that well.

At this stage, it seems that Portman is just one name on the list and not necessarily a shoe-in for the part. Her Marvel commitments may prevent her from signing up for Circe, too, as she’s due to reprise Jane Foster – this time as the Mighty Thor herself – in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Taika Waititi-directed MCU flick is supposed to start production later this year, though obviously, with the current health crisis, it may face a delay of some sort.

But tell us, would you like to see Natalie Portman as Circe in the next Wonder Woman movie? By the lasso of Hestia, you are compelled to leave your true thoughts in the comments section below.