WB Reportedly Wants Ezra Miller’s Flash To Fight Grant Gustin’s Flash

Compared to the repeated setbacks that have plagued the movie since it was first announced in October 2014, The Flash endured pretty plain sailing throughout 2020. Of course, it was delayed yet again as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic to November 2022, but from a creative standpoint, more progress than ever was made.

It‘s Andy Muschietti and Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson have stuck around as director and writer for longer than any of their predecessors, while Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton were both added to the cast as two different versions of Batman. However, changes will no doubt be getting made to the script after Ray Fisher effectively announced his retirement as the DCEU’s Cyborg citing his refusal to work with DC Films president Walter Hamada, although it’s unclear how big of a role Victor Stone was set to play in the story.

Similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, countless cameos have been rumored for The Flash based on the central concept making it abundantly clear that anything is possible. And after previously reporting that the Arrowverse’s Grant Gustin was being lined up for an appearance, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that WB wants the two Scarlet Speedsters to fight each other.

There’s no additional information provided, but Gustin would be one of the most obvious candidates to turn up in The Flash. After all, Ezra Miller dropped by The CW to cameo during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, which was clearly designed to lay the groundwork for the multiverse to loosely tie all of the various DC movies and TV shows together as one sprawling continuity across multiple timelines and realities, so there’s every chance his small screen counterpart could return the favor.