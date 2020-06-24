Nicolas Cage Reportedly In Talks To Play Superman In The Flash

Based on the events of the last few weeks, it looks like all bets are well and truly off when it comes to predicting the future of the DCEU. If somebody had told you this time last month that not only was the Snyder Cut of Justice League happening for real this time, but Michael Keaton was also poised to return to the franchise as Batman, you’d have called them insane, but 2020’s just been that kind of year.

As well as confirmation that Keaton’s appearance in The Flash would see the DCEU going all-in on the multiverse, leading to increased speculation that the official confirmation of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Flashpoint Batman is a formality at this stage, it opens up almost unlimited possibilities for DC and Warner Bros.’ comic book universe to tell stories that are no longer bound by the shackles of official canon.

Awesome Fan Art Imagines Nicolas Cage's Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you thought the Keaton announcement sent the internet into meltdown, though, then just wait, because there could be more to come. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that the Snyder Cut would be coming to HBO Max, The CW is developing an Arrow spinoff and Kevin Conroy would play Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” – the studio are talking with Nicolas Cage about signing on to play a Superman from an alternate timeline – similar to Keaton’s Bruce Wayne. Nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but it’s said to be something that Warner Bros. would like to make happen, and we imagine the actor would be into the idea, too.

As we all know, Cage was cast as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s ill-fated Superman Lives, and while he finally got to voice the character in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Hollywood’s biggest comic book fan has always regretted that he never got to play Krypton’s favorite son in live-action. Michael Keaton playing Bruce Wayne for the first time in 30 years has shown that anything’s possible, so if Cage were to play Superman in The Flash, it really wouldn’t even be that much of a shock at this stage.