WB Reportedly Working On Multiple Batman Cameos For The Flash

The Flash has risen up the ranks to become one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DCEU movies. In recent months, we’ve learned that the film will heavily lean into its multiversal potential and will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Batman. With these two already announced, there’s the promise that there will be many more DC icons set to follow, and we may now know a few of them.

FandomWire has revealed a bunch of other major DC stars that Warner Bros. is hoping to tempt back for The Flash and while they make clear that none of these are set in stone like Affleck and Keaton at this stage, the studio is putting out feelers for whether any of the following actors would be interested in reprising their roles in the production.

First of all, it’s said that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will stop over in the Nolanverse for a brief visit and the producers are apparently “very keen” to get Christian Bale back as the Dark Knight. Having said that, they’re aware this is unlikely so there’s a contingency plan in place. Instead, Barry may simply pick up a newspaper with a headline about Bruce Wayne’s death, referencing The Dark Knight Rises.

Sticking with Batman, WB is also reaching out to both Val Kilmer (as We Got This Covered told you in the summer) and George Clooney to return as their versions of the Caped Crusader. This seemingly confirms that Kilmer and Clooney exist on two separate Earths, despite Chris O’Donnell playing Robin opposite both of them. Speaking of which, there’s the potential for O’Donnell to come back as Dick Grayson as well.

As has been discussed before, there’s also a good chance that Grant Gustin could be invited aboard to play his CW character, too, given that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” established a rapport between the Flash of Two Worlds. As cool as all these are, though, FW claims that there are plans for an even bigger, more surprising cameo.

Allegedly, the studio wants Nicolas Cage to finally play Superman in live-action – which We Got This Covered told you several months ago – just as he was supposed to in the infamously abandoned Superman Lives movie of the 90s. It’s said that Cage would be portraying the Supes of Keaton’s universe – which is fitting considering that Tim Burton was attached to direct Lives.

This is all hugely exciting, of course, and given the scope of the film, not as outlandish as you might think. We’ll find out for sure who signed on, though, when The Flash hits theaters in June 2022.