We Could See Much More Of Kit Harington As Black Knight In The MCU

The fact that Eternals is still weeks away hasn’t stopped the Marvel superhero machine from setting up potential future blockbusters. In this case, the MCU’s next golden goose could very well be Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

Harington, who was one of the last actors cast in Eternals, plays Dane Whitman in the movie. Comics readers know that Dane Whitman is the given name for Black Knight, a legacy Marvel character who wields the powerful Ebony Blade.

The announcement that Harington was part of the movie got fans excited, but it looks like he won’t have a huge role in the film, instead being relegated to that of a supporting character.

Harington is playing the love interest of Gemma Chan’s Sersi. Producer Nate Moore said that while Harington ends up eventually being the Black Knight, he won’t be in this particular movie.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington, who just wrapped yesterday, was fantastic, but we very much explore the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi, which is again something for comic readers … you won’t see the Ebony Blade in this movie. He’s not going to be a Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.”

This means we won’t get to see Black Knight in costume in Eternals, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see more of him in the future. Harington is a popular actor and it would make sense for Disney to capitalize on that. He could easily appear in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, nab his own show on Disney Plus, or even a future tentpole film.

Regardless, Harington is perfect for continuing the legacy of Marvel’s leading men that have already broken records at the box office. Harington will appear on the big screen in Eternals on November 5th alongside Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).