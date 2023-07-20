‘We hope that other streamers become more transparent’: Netflix fails to see the irony in blasting the competition from its high horse

Isn't this the company being named as one of the major reasons behind the strikes?

Having been named as one of the main culprits behind actors and writers striking at the same time for the first time in decades – which is largely due to the borderline non-existent royalties and residuals the key creatives make from its biggest hits – Netflix has picked a hell of a time to tout its own success.

Subscriber numbers are back up due to the password-sharing crackdown, ensuring that even more money will continue flowing into the coffers as put-upon employees man the picket lines demanding they get paid something other than pennies for a change.

Image via Netflix

With that in mind, you would have thought the company would at the very least have the self-awareness not to take shots at its major rivals for a lack of transparency in regards to viewership when countless contributors have come forward admitting they’ve got no idea how Netflix decides who gets paid what and why for which projects, giving the self-congratulations an air of obliviousness that doesn’t come across particularly well given the current circumstances.

“We believe sharing this engagement data on a regular basis helps talent and the broader industry understand what success looks like on Netflix – and we hope that other streamers become more transparent about engagement on their services over time.”

It was quite literally days ago that the cast of one of Netflix’s biggest-ever shows were remarking on just how little of the profits they saw on a worldwide sensation, but at least people able to crunch the numbers because it “helps talent,” according to those in charge.